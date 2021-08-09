Model N: Q3 Earnings Insights
Shares of Model N (NYSE:MODN) moved higher in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share rose 6.67% year over year to $0.16, which beat the estimate of $0.02.
Revenue of $51,038,000 rose by 23.71% year over year, which beat the estimate of $48,860,000.
Guidance
Q4 EPS expected between $0.09 and $0.11.
Q4 revenue expected to be between $50,500,000 and $51,000,000.
How To Listen To The Conference Call
Date: Aug 09, 2021
Time: 05:00 PM
ET Webcast URL: https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/vvdb/mediaframe/45750/indexl.html
Recent Stock Performance
52-week high: $48.20
52-week low: $28.98
Price action over last quarter: down 1.02%
Company Overview
Model N Inc is a provider of revenue management cloud software solutions for life science and technology companies. The firm has three primary software applications: Revenue Enterprise Cloud, which automates the execution of pricing, contracting, and compliance; Revenue Intelligence Cloud, which provides analytical insights into revenue management strategies; and Revvy, which provides predictable pricing capabilities. The company derives revenue from licensing and implementation fees and subscription fees to its solutions. A majority of the firm's revenue is generated in the United States, but it has a presence in countries across the world.
