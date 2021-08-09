Model N: Q3 Earnings Insights

Shares of Model N (NYSE:MODN) moved higher in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 6.67% year over year to $0.16, which beat the estimate of $0.02.

Revenue of $51,038,000 rose by 23.71% year over year, which beat the estimate of $48,860,000.

Guidance

Q4 EPS expected between $0.09 and $0.11.

Q4 revenue expected to be between $50,500,000 and $51,000,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 09, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/vvdb/mediaframe/45750/indexl.html

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $48.20

52-week low: $28.98

Price action over last quarter: down 1.02%

Company Overview

Model N Inc is a provider of revenue management cloud software solutions for life science and technology companies. The firm has three primary software applications: Revenue Enterprise Cloud, which automates the execution of pricing, contracting, and compliance; Revenue Intelligence Cloud, which provides analytical insights into revenue management strategies; and Revvy, which provides predictable pricing capabilities. The company derives revenue from licensing and implementation fees and subscription fees to its solutions. A majority of the firm's revenue is generated in the United States, but it has a presence in countries across the world.