 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Repay Holdings: Q2 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 09, 2021 5:17pm   Comments
Share:

Shares of Repay Holdings (NASDAQ:RPAY) moved higher in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 14.29% year over year to $0.16, which beat the estimate of $0.14.

Revenue of $48,412,000 up by 32.63% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $44,440,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $214,000,000 and $222,000,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 09, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/vvdb/mediaframe/45725/indexl.html

Technicals

52-week high: $28.42

52-week low: $20.18

Price action over last quarter: Up 11.95%

Company Profile

Repay Holdings Corp is engaged in providing integrated payment processing solutions to verticals that have transaction processing needs. It allows customers to pay through Mobile App, Text, Interactive Voice Response, Virtual Terminal, Hosted Payment Page and Online Customer Portal among others. It operates in one segment, Merchant services.

 

Related Articles (RPAY)

Earnings Scheduled For August 9, 2021
Repay To Offer Automated AP Solutions To Premier
Looking Into Repay Holdings's Return On Capital Employed
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings