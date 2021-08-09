 Skip to main content

Paratek Pharmaceuticals: Q2 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 09, 2021 5:08pm   Comments
Shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 137.74% over the past year to $0.20, which missed the estimate of $0.31.

Revenue of $57,492,000 up by 516.47% year over year, which missed the estimate of $60,990,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 09, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1482546&tp_key=697a3be3ac

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $11.23

52-week low: $4.11

Price action over last quarter: down 29.95%

Company Description

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The company's medical research is based on tetracycline chemistry and biology to create two antibacterials: omadacycline and sarecycline. NUZYRA (Omadacycline) is an antibacterial for skin infections and treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia. SEYSARA (Sarecycline) is designed for use in the treatment of acne and rosacea. Paratek Pharmaceuticals is also involved in research to treat multiple sclerosis, spinal muscular atrophy, and systemic inflammatory diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis and inflammatory bowel diseases.

 

