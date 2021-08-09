Ethan Allen Interiors: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 593.33% over the past year to $0.74, which beat the estimate of $0.65.

Revenue of $178,323,000 rose by 94.74% year over year, which beat the estimate of $177,900,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Aug 09, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/eth/mediaframe/46010/indexl.html

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $32.15

Company's 52-week low was at $12.47

Price action over last quarter: down 18.84%

Company Overview

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. is a U.S.-based company that manufactures and retails home furnishings and accessories. The firm conducts activities through its wholly owned subsidiary, Ethan Allen Global, Inc., which operates through its own subsidiaries. The company does business across North America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. The vast majority of the firm's products are produced in its U.S. plants. The company's activities are divided between its Wholesale unit that includes case goods, upholstered products, and home accents, and its Retail segment. The majority of revenue within Wholesale is generated by upholstered products, and the majority of revenue for the overall company is derived from the Retail segment. Geographically, most of the company's revenue is produced in the U.S.