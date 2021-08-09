Precigen: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) moved lower in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 61.54% year over year to ($0.10), which beat the estimate of ($0.12).

Revenue of $33,580,000 higher by 10.37% year over year, which beat the estimate of $21,070,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Precigen hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Aug 09, 2021

Time: 04:05 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/876/41915

Price Action

52-week high: $11.10

Company's 52-week low was at $3.36

Price action over last quarter: down 14.40%

Company Profile

Precigen Inc is a biotechnology company that develops synthetic biology solutions. The company designs, builds, and regulates gene programs. Its technologies are broadly applicable across a wide range of diverse end markets. Intrexon's business model is to commercialize its technologies through exclusive channel collaborations with collaborators that have specific industry expertise, development resources, and sales and marketing capabilities, in order to bring new and improved products and processes to market. The company's collaborators provide compensation through technology access fees, royalties, milestones, and reimbursement of certain costs.