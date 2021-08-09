A Preview Of K12's Earnings

On Tuesday, August 10, K12 (NYSE:LRN) will report its last quarter's earnings. Here is Benzinga's preview of the company's release.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Based on K12 management projections, analysts predict EPS of $0.16 on revenue of $388.87 million. In the same quarter last year, K12 posted EPS of $0.31 on sales of $268.93 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be down 48.39%. Revenue would be up 44.6% from the year-ago period. Here is how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.47 0.49 -0.31 0.03 EPS Actual 0.57 0.60 0.30 0.31 Revenue Estimate 380.94 M 363.68 M 362.52 M 261.46 M Revenue Actual 392.14 M 376.14 M 370.96 M 268.93 M

Want Real-Time Earnings Calendar Updates?

Benzinga consistently updates its earnings calendars to stay up-to-date with the latest company earnings reports. Check out the full earnings calendar list updated in real-time by following this link.

Stock Performance

Shares of K12 were trading at $30.03 as of August 06. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 36.32%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. K12 is scheduled to hold the call at 17:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.