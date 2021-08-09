Recap: Air Products & Chemicals Q3 Earnings

Shares of Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) remained unaffected after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 14.93% over the past year to $2.31, which missed the estimate of $2.36.

Revenue of $2,604,700,000 higher by 26.14% year over year, which beat the estimate of $2,490,000,000.

Outlook

Q4 EPS expected to be between $2.44 and $2.54.

Air Products & Chemicals hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Aug 09, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/7qeo7q9c

Technicals

52-week high: $327.89

Company's 52-week low was at $245.75

Price action over last quarter: down 3.30%

Company Profile

Since its founding in 1940, Air Products has become one of the leading industrial gas suppliers globally, with operations in 50 countries and 19,000 employees. The company is the largest supplier of hydrogen and helium in the world. It has a unique portfolio serving customers in a number of industries, including chemicals, energy, healthcare, metals, and electronics. Air Products generated $8.9 billion in revenue in fiscal 2020.