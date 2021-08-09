Trade Desk: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) moved higher by 0.7% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 80.43% over the past year to $0.18, which beat the estimate of $0.13.

Revenue of $279,967,000 higher by 100.90% year over year, which beat the estimate of $257,780,000.

Outlook

The Trade Desk sees Q2 revenue of $282 million.

Conference Call Details

Date: Aug 09, 2021

Time: 11:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/uhjoav7b

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $972.80

Company's 52-week low was at $58.51

Price action over last quarter: Up 64.58%

Company Profile

The Trade Desk Inc is engaged in providing a technology platform for ad buyers. Through its cloud-based platform ad buyers can create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, on a multitude of devices. Its products include Data Management Platform, Cross-Device Targeting, Video Advertising, Mobile Advertising, and others.