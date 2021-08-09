Ebix: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) were unchanged after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 13.64% year over year to $0.76, which beat the estimate of $0.58.

Revenue of $246,322,000 higher by 121.29% year over year, which beat the estimate of $226,770,000.

Looking Ahead

Ebix hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Aug 09, 2021

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ymphqzq7

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $64.14

52-week low: $17.83

Price action over last quarter: Up 10.70%

Company Profile

Ebix Inc is a provider of enterprise cloud e-commerce solutions for the insurance, finance, and healthcare industries. The firm generates most of its revenue from data exchanges in life insurance, annuities, health benefits, risk management, and workers' compensation. These exchanges connect multiple entities within the insurance and healthcare markets, enabling participants to carry and process data from one entity to another. The company derives revenue from subscriptions and transaction fees for its services. Ebix generates the majority of its revenue in the United States, but it has a presence in Latin American, European, and Asia-Pacific regions.