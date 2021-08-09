Recap: Avaya Q3 Earnings

Shares of Avaya Hldgs (NYSE:AVYA) were unchanged after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 22.95% year over year to $0.75, which beat the estimate of $0.71.

Revenue of $732,000,000 rose by 1.53% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $730,560,000.

Guidance

The company said it sees FY21 adjusted EPS of $3.05-$3.16 and sales of $2.93 billion-$2.96 billion.

Conference Call Details

Date: Aug 09, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.avaya.com%2F&eventid=3191134&sessionid=1&key=CCCD454EFBC5D779F5B575009605D554®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $34.06

Company's 52-week low was at $13.17

Price action over last quarter: down 16.09%

Company Description

Avaya Holdings Corp provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses. The company has two operating segments namely Products and Solutions, and Services. Products and Solutions offer Unified Communications and Contact Center platforms, applications and devices. It helps to offer an open, extensible development platform so that customers and third parties can easily create custom applications and automated workflows for their unique needs. Whereas Services consists of three business areas: Global Support Services, Enterprise Cloud and Managed Services and Professional Services. The company generates maximum revenue from the Services segment. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the U.S.