CEVA: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) rose 2.6% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 83.33% year over year to $0.22, which beat the estimate of $0.11.

Revenue of $30,457,000 higher by 29.02% year over year, which beat the estimate of $25,350,000.

Looking Ahead

CEVA hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

CEVA hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 09, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/984/42097

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $83.95

52-week low: $35.62

Price action over last quarter: Up 13.89%

Company Description

CEVA Inc is a licensor of signal-processing intellectual property. Through partnerships with semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers globally, the company helps produce devices for a range of end markets. OEMs and semiconductor companies choose to sell products with CEVA equipment to wireless, consumer, automotive, and Internet of Things companies. Revenue is derived primarily from licensing fees and related revenue, and royalties generated from the shipments of products utilizing its intellectual properties. CEVA also engages in the training and sale of development systems.