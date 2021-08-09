 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

CEVA: Q2 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 09, 2021 7:26am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) rose 2.6% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 83.33% year over year to $0.22, which beat the estimate of $0.11.

Revenue of $30,457,000 higher by 29.02% year over year, which beat the estimate of $25,350,000.

Looking Ahead

CEVA hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

CEVA hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 09, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/984/42097

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $83.95

52-week low: $35.62

Price action over last quarter: Up 13.89%

Company Description

CEVA Inc is a licensor of signal-processing intellectual property. Through partnerships with semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers globally, the company helps produce devices for a range of end markets. OEMs and semiconductor companies choose to sell products with CEVA equipment to wireless, consumer, automotive, and Internet of Things companies. Revenue is derived primarily from licensing fees and related revenue, and royalties generated from the shipments of products utilizing its intellectual properties. CEVA also engages in the training and sale of development systems.

 

Related Articles (CEVA)

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For June 23, 2021
Looking Into CEVA's Return On Capital Employed
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com