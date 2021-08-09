Recap: Energizer Holdings Q3 Earnings

Shares of Energizer Holdings (NYSE:ENR) remained unaffected after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 48.00% over the past year to $0.74, which beat the estimate of $0.67.

Revenue of $721,800,000 rose by 9.70% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $659,390,000.

Outlook

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $3.30 and $3.50.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $2,965,000,000 and $2,992,000,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: Aug 09, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1192/41697

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $52.85

52-week low: $38.59

Price action over last quarter: down 18.15%

Company Profile

Energizer Holdings Inc makes and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products. Energizer offers batteries using lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide technologies. These products are sold under the Energizer and Eveready brands, at performance and premium price segments. Roughly half of the firm's revenue is generated in North America, and the rest comes from Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.