Recap: Johnson Outdoors Q3 Earnings

Shares of Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) remained unaffected after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 122.83% year over year to $2.83, which beat the estimate of $2.50.

Revenue of $213,568,000 up by 54.32% year over year, which beat the estimate of $198,680,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 09, 2021

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/csfqfemz

Price Action

52-week high: $154.18

52-week low: $78.93

Price action over last quarter: down 11.47%

Company Profile

Johnson Outdoors Inc is a global manufacturer and marketer of branded seasonal, outdoor recreation products. The company's operating segment includes Fishing; Camping; Watercraft Recreation, Diving, and Others. It generates maximum revenue from the Fishing segment. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States and also has a presence in Europe, Canada, and Other Countries. Its Fishing brands include Minn Kota; Humminbird and Cannon.