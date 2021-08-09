 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Johnson Outdoors Q3 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 09, 2021 7:06am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) remained unaffected after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 122.83% year over year to $2.83, which beat the estimate of $2.50.

Revenue of $213,568,000 up by 54.32% year over year, which beat the estimate of $198,680,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 09, 2021

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/csfqfemz

Price Action

52-week high: $154.18

52-week low: $78.93

Price action over last quarter: down 11.47%

Company Profile

Johnson Outdoors Inc is a global manufacturer and marketer of branded seasonal, outdoor recreation products. The company's operating segment includes Fishing; Camping; Watercraft Recreation, Diving, and Others. It generates maximum revenue from the Fishing segment. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States and also has a presence in Europe, Canada, and Other Countries. Its Fishing brands include Minn Kota; Humminbird and Cannon.

 

Related Articles (JOUT)

Earnings Scheduled For August 9, 2021
Price To Earnings Ratio Insights For Johnson Outdoors
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com