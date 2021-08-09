Recap: Information Services Q2 Earnings

Shares of Information Services (NASDAQ:III) moved higher by 5.2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 100.00% year over year to $0.12, which beat the estimate of $0.07.

Revenue of $70,597,000 rose by 23.00% year over year, which beat the estimate of $65,540,000.

Outlook

Q3 revenue expected to be between $66,000,000 and $68,000,000.

Conference Call Details

Date: Aug 09, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://ir.isg-one.com/news-market-information/event-calendar/default.aspx

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $6.32

Company's 52-week low was at $2.00

Price action over last quarter: Up 20.66%

Company Overview

Information Services Group Inc is a US-based technology insight, market intelligence, and advisory services firm. It principally offers digital transformation services, such as automation and cloud & data analytics; managed governance; network carrier services; technology strategy & operations design; changes management; market intelligence & technology research and analysis. It operates in one segment, fact-based sourcing advisory services. Its geographical segments are the Americas, Europe, and Asia-pacific.