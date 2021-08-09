 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Information Services Q2 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 09, 2021 7:08am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of Information Services (NASDAQ:III) moved higher by 5.2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 100.00% year over year to $0.12, which beat the estimate of $0.07.

Revenue of $70,597,000 rose by 23.00% year over year, which beat the estimate of $65,540,000.

Outlook

Q3 revenue expected to be between $66,000,000 and $68,000,000.

Conference Call Details

Date: Aug 09, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://ir.isg-one.com/news-market-information/event-calendar/default.aspx

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $6.32

Company's 52-week low was at $2.00

Price action over last quarter: Up 20.66%

Company Overview

Information Services Group Inc is a US-based technology insight, market intelligence, and advisory services firm. It principally offers digital transformation services, such as automation and cloud & data analytics; managed governance; network carrier services; technology strategy & operations design; changes management; market intelligence & technology research and analysis. It operates in one segment, fact-based sourcing advisory services. Its geographical segments are the Americas, Europe, and Asia-pacific.

 

Related Articles (III)

Earnings Scheduled For August 9, 2021
Return On Capital Employed Overview: Information Services
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News Guidance

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com