 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Earnings Scheduled For August 9, 2021
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 09, 2021 4:11am   Comments
Share:
Earnings Scheduled For August 9, 2021

 

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.57 per share on revenue of $215.17 million.

• Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $14.50 million.

• Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Viatris (NASDAQ:VTRS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $4.40 billion.

• Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $102.79 million.

• Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $124.04 million.

• Priority Tech Holdings (NASDAQ:PRTH) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $113.73 million.

• ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.41 per share on revenue of $45.17 million.

• Village Farms Intl (NASDAQ:VFF) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $62.48 million.

• XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $57.78 million.

• ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $1.40 million.

• Ballys (NYSE:BALY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $225.36 million.

• BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $8.91 per share on revenue of $3.84 billion.

• Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $18.48 million.

• Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $5.47 million.

• Hemisphere Media (NASDAQ:HMTV) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.80 per share on revenue of $19.44 million.

• Information Services (NASDAQ:III) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $65.54 million.

• Kaleyra (AMEX:KLR) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $50.45 million.

• Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $3.06 billion.

• Biohaven Pharma Hldgs (NYSE:BHVN) is expected to report quarterly loss at $2.74 per share on revenue of $78.13 million.

• Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.48 per share on revenue of $47.44 million.

• Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $103.47 million.

• Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $91.29 million.

• US Foods Hldg (NYSE:USFD) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $6.86 billion.

• Gates Industrial Corp (NYSE:GTES) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $904.95 million.

• Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.62 per share on revenue of $8.72 million.

• Cerence (NASDAQ:CRNC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $96.27 million.

• Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $765.23 million.

• Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $94.31 million.

• SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $152.86 million.

• Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.80 per share on revenue of $45.86 million.

• Kandi Technologies Gr (NASDAQ:KNDI) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $20.80 million.

• CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $25.35 million.

• RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $325.09 million.

• Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $20.41 million.

• Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $257.78 million.

• Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $226.77 million.

• Hawaiian Electric Indus (NYSE:HE) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $653.87 million.

• Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.96 per share on revenue of $1.27 billion.

• Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $523.25 million.

• Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Avaya Hldgs (NYSE:AVYA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $730.56 million.

• Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $404.86 million.

• Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.50 per share on revenue of $198.68 million.

• Tegna (NYSE:TGNA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $732.37 million.

• Energizer Holdings (NYSE:ENR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $659.39 million.

• Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.45 per share on revenue of $11.43 billion.

• Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.36 per share on revenue of $2.49 billion.

• Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $1.52 billion.

• Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $1.23 billion.

• DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $4.43 billion.

• Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Original BARK (NYSE:BARK) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $116.81 million.

• Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $267.27 million.

• SEMrush Hldgs (NYSE:SEMR) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $42.50 million.

• Compass (NYSE:COMP) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $1.56 billion.

• Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.30 per share on revenue of $13.44 million.

• CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $44.92 million.

• INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Ouster (NYSE:OUST) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $7.05 million.

• Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) is likely to report quarterly loss at $1.30 per share on revenue of $28.26 million.

• Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $410.14 million.

• Lufax Holding (NYSE:LU) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $2.34 billion.

• Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $54.76 million.

• Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.03 per share on revenue of $9.46 billion.

• PARTS iD (AMEX:ID) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $136.05 million.

• Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $799.06 million.

• Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.53 per share on revenue of $12.04 million.

• Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $68.00 million.

• Agora (NASDAQ:API) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $43.27 million.

• BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $2.56 million.

• Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.34 per share on revenue of $318.00 million.

• Sierra Metals (AMEX:SMTS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $38.23 million.

• Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $176.99 million.

• BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $103.94 million.

• SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $198.45 million.

• Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Turning Point (NASDAQ:TPTX) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.57 per share on revenue of $24.27 million.

• Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $107.12 million.

• Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $4.33 million.

• StarTek (NYSE:SRT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $159.75 million.

• Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $88.17 million.

• Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $200.00 thousand.

• Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $384.54 million.

• Senseonics Holdings (AMEX:SENS) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $2.89 million.

• comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $90.89 million.

• Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $21.07 million.

• Organogenesis Holdings (NASDAQ:ORGO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $107.30 million.

• Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) is projected to report quarterly loss at $2.08 per share on revenue of $1.25 million.

• Repay Holdings (NASDAQ:RPAY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $44.44 million.

• Ring Energy (AMEX:REI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $33.70 million.

• Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $60.99 million.

• Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $17.10 million.

• Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $98.97 million.

• Myomo (AMEX:MYO) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.60 per share on revenue of $2.10 million.

• i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $55.79 million.

• Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $1.21 million.

• IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $28.56 million.

• Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $103.16 million.

• NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $130.06 million.

• NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $1.46 billion.

• National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $78.04 million.

• Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $129.74 million.

• Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $79.19 million.

• Granite Point Mortgage (NYSE:GPMT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $26.93 million.

• Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.69 per share on revenue of $149.17 million.

• Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $63.32 million.

• DHT Holdings (NYSE:DHT) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $51.92 million.

• Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.37 per share on revenue of $18.93 million.

• Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $32.10 million.

• Cherry Hill Mortgage (NYSE:CHMI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $3.46 million.

• Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $4.67 million.

• Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $31.51 million.

• FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $33.63 million.

• Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $2.14 per share on revenue of $2.32 million.

• Waitr Hldgs (NASDAQ:WTRH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $51.38 million.

• PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.33 per share on revenue of $65.20 million.

• Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $11.60 million.

• ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.23 per share on revenue of $83.91 million.

• Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $110.19 million.

• StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.67 per share on revenue of $280.14 million.

• FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.45 per share on revenue of $71.38 million.

• The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.47 per share on revenue of $107.25 million.

• Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.12 per share on revenue of $29.02 million.

• SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $99.24 million.

• Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $28.91 million.

• PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $21.50 million.

• Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.71 per share on revenue of $220.00 thousand.

• Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $1.36 million.

• Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $92.19 million.

• Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.89 per share on revenue of $3.84 million.

• Hill International (NYSE:HIL) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.64 per share on revenue of $18.24 million.

• Model N (NYSE:MODN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $48.86 million.

• Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.81 per share on revenue of $197.34 million.

• Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $66.67 million.

• Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $169.05 million.

• Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $59.40 million.

• Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $34.77 million.

• Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.44 per share on revenue of $11.48 million.

• Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $187.22 million.

• Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $16.74 million.

• ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.54 per share on revenue of $4.85 million.

• Preferred Apartment (NYSE:APTS) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.77 per share on revenue of $114.38 million.

• CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $539.14 million.

• ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.82 per share on revenue of $192.31 million.

• Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $58.80 million.

• Charah Solns (NYSE:CHRA) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $74.50 million.

• Maiden Holdings (NASDAQ:MHLD) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.70 per share on revenue of $810.00 thousand.

• AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $89.19 million.

• Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $170.76 million.

• Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $190.28 million.

• National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $23.34 million.

• Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.51 per share on revenue of $90.50 million.

• Western Midstream (NYSE:WES) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $682.70 million.

• Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $744.06 million.

• Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.53 per share on revenue of $2.36 million.

• American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $78.93 million.

• Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $40.00 thousand.

• Advanced Emissions Solns (NASDAQ:ADES) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.29 per share on revenue of $21.95 million.

• 3D Sys (NYSE:DDD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $143.28 million.

• CorEnergy Infr Trust (NYSE:CORR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $31.18 million.

• Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $177.90 million.

• Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.09 per share on revenue of $634.48 million.

• Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $12.60 million.

• Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $127.20 million.

• Steris (NYSE:STE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.51 per share on revenue of $881.72 million.

• FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $159.54 million.

• Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $116.80 million.

• AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.93 per share on revenue of $375.28 million.

• AECOM (NYSE:ACM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $3.23 billion.

• Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $189.94 million.

• Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.31 per share on revenue of $137.57 million.

• CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $466.09 million.

• CF Industries Holdings (NYSE:CF) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.55 per share on revenue of $1.61 billion.

• Cabot (NYSE:CBT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.18 per share on revenue of $804.81 million.

• Cable One (NYSE:CABO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $11.31 per share on revenue of $388.93 million.

• Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $101.78 million.

• Eaton Vance Floating-Rate (NYSE:EFL) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Compass Minerals Intl (NYSE:CMP) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $221.77 million.

• Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Seritage Growth Props (NYSE:SRG) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.88 per share on revenue of $49.05 million.

• James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Talkspace (NASDAQ:TALK) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

 

Related Articles (HE + HBM)

ROCE Insights for Hawaiian Electric Indus
6 Top Precious Metal Stock Picks
Hawaiian Electric Indus: Return On Capital Employed Insights
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-UE Earnings ScheduledEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com