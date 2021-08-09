Earnings Scheduled For August 9, 2021

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.57 per share on revenue of $215.17 million.

• Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $14.50 million.

• Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Viatris (NASDAQ:VTRS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $4.40 billion.

• Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $102.79 million.

• Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $124.04 million.

• Priority Tech Holdings (NASDAQ:PRTH) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $113.73 million.

• ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.41 per share on revenue of $45.17 million.

• Village Farms Intl (NASDAQ:VFF) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $62.48 million.

• XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $57.78 million.

• ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $1.40 million.

• Ballys (NYSE:BALY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $225.36 million.

• BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $8.91 per share on revenue of $3.84 billion.

• Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $18.48 million.

• Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $5.47 million.

• Hemisphere Media (NASDAQ:HMTV) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.80 per share on revenue of $19.44 million.

• Information Services (NASDAQ:III) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $65.54 million.

• Kaleyra (AMEX:KLR) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $50.45 million.

• Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $3.06 billion.

• Biohaven Pharma Hldgs (NYSE:BHVN) is expected to report quarterly loss at $2.74 per share on revenue of $78.13 million.

• Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.48 per share on revenue of $47.44 million.

• Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $103.47 million.

• Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $91.29 million.

• US Foods Hldg (NYSE:USFD) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $6.86 billion.

• Gates Industrial Corp (NYSE:GTES) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $904.95 million.

• Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.62 per share on revenue of $8.72 million.

• Cerence (NASDAQ:CRNC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $96.27 million.

• Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $765.23 million.

• Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $94.31 million.

• SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $152.86 million.

• Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.80 per share on revenue of $45.86 million.

• Kandi Technologies Gr (NASDAQ:KNDI) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $20.80 million.

• CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $25.35 million.

• RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $325.09 million.

• Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $20.41 million.

• Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $257.78 million.

• Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $226.77 million.

• Hawaiian Electric Indus (NYSE:HE) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $653.87 million.

• Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.96 per share on revenue of $1.27 billion.

• Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $523.25 million.

• Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Avaya Hldgs (NYSE:AVYA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $730.56 million.

• Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $404.86 million.

• Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.50 per share on revenue of $198.68 million.

• Tegna (NYSE:TGNA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $732.37 million.

• Energizer Holdings (NYSE:ENR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $659.39 million.

• Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.45 per share on revenue of $11.43 billion.

• Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.36 per share on revenue of $2.49 billion.

• Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $1.52 billion.

• Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $1.23 billion.

• DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $4.43 billion.

• Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Original BARK (NYSE:BARK) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $116.81 million.

• Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $267.27 million.

• SEMrush Hldgs (NYSE:SEMR) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $42.50 million.

• Compass (NYSE:COMP) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $1.56 billion.

• Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.30 per share on revenue of $13.44 million.

• CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $44.92 million.

• INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Ouster (NYSE:OUST) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $7.05 million.

• Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) is likely to report quarterly loss at $1.30 per share on revenue of $28.26 million.

• Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $410.14 million.

• Lufax Holding (NYSE:LU) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $2.34 billion.

• Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $54.76 million.

• Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.03 per share on revenue of $9.46 billion.

• PARTS iD (AMEX:ID) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $136.05 million.

• Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $799.06 million.

• Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.53 per share on revenue of $12.04 million.

• Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $68.00 million.

• Agora (NASDAQ:API) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $43.27 million.

• BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $2.56 million.

• Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.34 per share on revenue of $318.00 million.

• Sierra Metals (AMEX:SMTS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $38.23 million.

• Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $176.99 million.

• BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $103.94 million.

• SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $198.45 million.

• Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Turning Point (NASDAQ:TPTX) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.57 per share on revenue of $24.27 million.

• Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $107.12 million.

• Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $4.33 million.

• StarTek (NYSE:SRT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $159.75 million.

• Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $88.17 million.

• Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $200.00 thousand.

• Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $384.54 million.

• Senseonics Holdings (AMEX:SENS) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $2.89 million.

• comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $90.89 million.

• Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $21.07 million.

• Organogenesis Holdings (NASDAQ:ORGO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $107.30 million.

• Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) is projected to report quarterly loss at $2.08 per share on revenue of $1.25 million.

• Repay Holdings (NASDAQ:RPAY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $44.44 million.

• Ring Energy (AMEX:REI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $33.70 million.

• Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $60.99 million.

• Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $17.10 million.

• Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $98.97 million.

• Myomo (AMEX:MYO) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.60 per share on revenue of $2.10 million.

• i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $55.79 million.

• Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $1.21 million.

• IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $28.56 million.

• Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $103.16 million.

• NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $130.06 million.

• NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $1.46 billion.

• National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $78.04 million.

• Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $129.74 million.

• Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $79.19 million.

• Granite Point Mortgage (NYSE:GPMT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $26.93 million.

• Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.69 per share on revenue of $149.17 million.

• Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $63.32 million.

• DHT Holdings (NYSE:DHT) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $51.92 million.

• Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.37 per share on revenue of $18.93 million.

• Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $32.10 million.

• Cherry Hill Mortgage (NYSE:CHMI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $3.46 million.

• Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $4.67 million.

• Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $31.51 million.

• FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $33.63 million.

• Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $2.14 per share on revenue of $2.32 million.

• Waitr Hldgs (NASDAQ:WTRH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $51.38 million.

• PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.33 per share on revenue of $65.20 million.

• Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $11.60 million.

• ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.23 per share on revenue of $83.91 million.

• Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $110.19 million.

• StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.67 per share on revenue of $280.14 million.

• FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.45 per share on revenue of $71.38 million.

• The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.47 per share on revenue of $107.25 million.

• Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.12 per share on revenue of $29.02 million.

• SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $99.24 million.

• Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $28.91 million.

• PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $21.50 million.

• Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.71 per share on revenue of $220.00 thousand.

• Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $1.36 million.

• Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $92.19 million.

• Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.89 per share on revenue of $3.84 million.

• Hill International (NYSE:HIL) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.64 per share on revenue of $18.24 million.

• Model N (NYSE:MODN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $48.86 million.

• Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.81 per share on revenue of $197.34 million.

• Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $66.67 million.

• Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $169.05 million.

• Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $59.40 million.

• Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $34.77 million.

• Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.44 per share on revenue of $11.48 million.

• Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $187.22 million.

• Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $16.74 million.

• ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.54 per share on revenue of $4.85 million.

• Preferred Apartment (NYSE:APTS) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.77 per share on revenue of $114.38 million.

• CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $539.14 million.

• ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.82 per share on revenue of $192.31 million.

• Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $58.80 million.

• Charah Solns (NYSE:CHRA) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $74.50 million.

• Maiden Holdings (NASDAQ:MHLD) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.70 per share on revenue of $810.00 thousand.

• AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $89.19 million.

• Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $170.76 million.

• Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $190.28 million.

• National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $23.34 million.

• Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.51 per share on revenue of $90.50 million.

• Western Midstream (NYSE:WES) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $682.70 million.

• Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $744.06 million.

• Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.53 per share on revenue of $2.36 million.

• American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $78.93 million.

• Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $40.00 thousand.

• Advanced Emissions Solns (NASDAQ:ADES) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.29 per share on revenue of $21.95 million.

• 3D Sys (NYSE:DDD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $143.28 million.

• CorEnergy Infr Trust (NYSE:CORR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $31.18 million.

• Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $177.90 million.

• Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.09 per share on revenue of $634.48 million.

• Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $12.60 million.

• Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $127.20 million.

• Steris (NYSE:STE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.51 per share on revenue of $881.72 million.

• FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $159.54 million.

• Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $116.80 million.

• AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.93 per share on revenue of $375.28 million.

• AECOM (NYSE:ACM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $3.23 billion.

• Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $189.94 million.

• Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.31 per share on revenue of $137.57 million.

• CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $466.09 million.

• CF Industries Holdings (NYSE:CF) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.55 per share on revenue of $1.61 billion.

• Cabot (NYSE:CBT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.18 per share on revenue of $804.81 million.

• Cable One (NYSE:CABO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $11.31 per share on revenue of $388.93 million.

• Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $101.78 million.

• Eaton Vance Floating-Rate (NYSE:EFL) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Compass Minerals Intl (NYSE:CMP) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $221.77 million.

• Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Seritage Growth Props (NYSE:SRG) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.88 per share on revenue of $49.05 million.

• James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Talkspace (NASDAQ:TALK) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.