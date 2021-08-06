 Skip to main content

NeoGenomics Q2 Earnings Helped By Higher Test Volume; Backs FY21 Guidance
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 06, 2021 10:53am   Comments
  • NeoGenomics Inc (NASDAQ: NEOreported Q2 revenue of $122 million, +40% Y/Y, beating the consensus of $118.16 million. 
  • Clinical Services revenue of $101 million increased 37% Y/Y and 5% sequentially. Excluding COVID-19 PCR testing, Clinical Services revenue was up 41% Y/Y and 7% Q/Q. 
  • Clinical test volume increased by 37% Y/Y, with average revenue per clinical test up by 3% to $360. 
  • Pharma Services revenue increased by 55% Y/Y to $20 million, primarily due to increased clinical trials and informatics revenue.
  • Adjusted gross margin improved from 32.2% to 44.1% due to the combined effect of higher test volume and recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic in both segments. 
  • Adjusted EPS loss of $(0.01) better than $(0.04) posted a year ago, beating the consensus of $(0.06).
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $5 million compared to a negative $7 million in Q2 FY20. 
  • Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash, were $373 million and short-term marketable securities were $203 million. 
  • Days sales outstanding ("DSO") was 80 days at the end of the second quarter of 2021.
  • Outlook: NeoGenomics reiterated FY21 guidance, with sales of $490 million - $510 million, net loss of $(70) million - $(65) million and Adjusted EBITDA of $10 million - $15 million.
  • Price Action: NEO shares are trading lower by 3% at $46.28 on the last check Friday.

