 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Audacy: Q2 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 06, 2021 8:29am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of Audacy (NYSE:AUD) rose 3.2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 103.57% over the past year to $0.01, which missed the estimate of $0.09.

Revenue of $304,464,000 higher by 73.12% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $308,240,000.

Looking Ahead

Audacy hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 06, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1470386&tp_key=bb965e633d

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $5.48

Company's 52-week low was at $3.25

Price action over last quarter: down 9.93%

Company Profile

Audacy Inc is a scaled, multi-platform audio content and entertainment company engaged in the segment of audio. It is a creator of original, premium audio. It brings people together around the news, sports, podcasts, and music that matter to them.

 

Related Articles (AUD)

99 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Earnings Scheduled For August 6, 2021
Analyzing Audacy's Unusual Options Activity
68 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Earnings Outlook For Audacy
Understanding Audacy's Unusual Options Activity
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com