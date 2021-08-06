Audacy: Q2 Earnings Insights
Shares of Audacy (NYSE:AUD) rose 3.2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share were up 103.57% over the past year to $0.01, which missed the estimate of $0.09.
Revenue of $304,464,000 higher by 73.12% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $308,240,000.
Looking Ahead
Audacy hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.
Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
How To Listen To The Conference Call
Date: Aug 06, 2021
Time: 10:00 AM
ET Webcast URL: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1470386&tp_key=bb965e633d
Recent Stock Performance
Company's 52-week high was at $5.48
Company's 52-week low was at $3.25
Price action over last quarter: down 9.93%
Company Profile
Audacy Inc is a scaled, multi-platform audio content and entertainment company engaged in the segment of audio. It is a creator of original, premium audio. It brings people together around the news, sports, podcasts, and music that matter to them.
