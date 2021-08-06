Recap: OFS Capital Q2 Earnings
Shares of OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) remained unaffected after the company reported Q2 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share were up 26.32% year over year to $0.24, which beat the estimate of $0.23.
Revenue of $11,416,000 rose by 3.96% year over year, which beat the estimate of $10,670,000.
Outlook
Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
How To Listen To The Conference Call
Date: Aug 06, 2021
Time: 10:00 AM
ET Webcast URL: https://services.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=fstlvwNt
Recent Stock Performance
52-week high: $10.30
Company's 52-week low was at $3.96
Price action over last quarter: Up 1.84%
Company Overview
OFS Capital Corp is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. Its business objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in middle-market companies in the United States. The company focuses on investments in senior secured loans, including first lien, second lien, and unitranche loans, as well as subordinated loans and, to a lesser extent, warrants and other equity securities. The investment activities of the organization are managed by OFS Capital Management, LLC.
