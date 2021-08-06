 Skip to main content

Recap: OFS Capital Q2 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 06, 2021 8:26am   Comments
Shares of OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) remained unaffected after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 26.32% year over year to $0.24, which beat the estimate of $0.23.

Revenue of $11,416,000 rose by 3.96% year over year, which beat the estimate of $10,670,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 06, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://services.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=fstlvwNt

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $10.30

Company's 52-week low was at $3.96

Price action over last quarter: Up 1.84%

Company Overview

OFS Capital Corp is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. Its business objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in middle-market companies in the United States. The company focuses on investments in senior secured loans, including first lien, second lien, and unitranche loans, as well as subordinated loans and, to a lesser extent, warrants and other equity securities. The investment activities of the organization are managed by OFS Capital Management, LLC.

 

