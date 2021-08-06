 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Recap: Dominion Energy Q2 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 06, 2021 7:51am   Comments
Shares of Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) were unchanged after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 7.32% year over year to $0.76, which missed the estimate of $0.77.

Revenue of $3,038,000,000 declined by 15.26% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $3,760,000,000.

Guidance

Q3 EPS expected to be between $0.95 and $1.10.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 06, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.dominionenergy.com%2F&eventid=3195817&sessionid=1&key=35CA54BA6A43E8D5E54865CB557F96B9&regTag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $86.95

Company's 52-week low was at $67.85

Price action over last quarter: down 2.40%

Company Profile

Based in Richmond, Virginia, Dominion Energy is an integrated energy company with approximately 30 gigawatts of electric generation capacity and more than 93,000 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines. In 2019, Dominion completed a liquefied natural gas export facility in Maryland and is now beginning a 5.2 GW wind farm 27 miles off the Virginia Beach coast. The wind farm would be one of the largest in the U.S.

 

