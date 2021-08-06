 Skip to main content

Construction Partners: Q3 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 06, 2021 7:53am   Comments
Shares of Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) were unchanged after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 40.00% over the past year to $0.18, which missed the estimate of $0.33.

Revenue of $261,656,000 rose by 20.56% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $293,330,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Aug 06, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1881/42195

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $36.58

Company's 52-week low was at $17.03

Price action over last quarter: Up 5.56%

Company Profile

Construction Partners Inc operates as an infrastructure and road construction company. It provides construction products and services to the public and private sectors. Its services cover the construction of highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential sites. The company provides site development, paving, utility and drainage systems, as well as supplies hot mix asphalt.

 

