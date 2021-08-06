Recap: Qurate Retail Q2 Earnings

Shares of Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) moved higher by 0.8% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were flat 0.00% year over year to $0.54, which beat the estimate of $0.50.

Revenue of $3,504,000,000 higher by 2.40% year over year, which beat the estimate of $3,380,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Qurate Retail hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 06, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/hedbxe3v

Price Action

52-week high: $14.62

52-week low: $5.71

Price action over last quarter: down 15.61%

Company Description

Qurate Retail Inc through its subsidiaries is engaged in the video and online commerce industries. Its segments include QxH - QVC U.S. and HSN markets and sells a wide variety of consumer products using its televised shopping programs and via the Internet through their websites and mobile applications, which generates most of its revenue & QVC International and Zulily. Its retail brands include QVC, HSN, Zulily, Ballard Designs, Frontgate, Garnet Hill, Grandin Road, and RyllaceTM, all dedicated to providing a Third Way to Shop, beyond transactional eCommerce or traditional brick-and-mortar stores. It also involved in mobile commerce and social commerce. It operates in North America, Europe and Asia.