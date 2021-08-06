Recap: Lear Q2 Earnings
Shares of Lear (NYSE:LEA) were unchanged after the company reported Q2 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share were up 159.18% over the past year to $2.45, which missed the estimate of $2.68.
Revenue of $4,761,000,000 up by 94.72% year over year, which missed the estimate of $4,910,000,000.
Outlook
Lear lowered its FY21 sales guidance from $20.35 billion-$21.15 billion to $19.7 billion-$20.5 billion.
The company also cut FY21 adjusted EBITDA guidance from $1.7 billion-$1.87 billion to $1.48 billion-$1.67 billion.
Details Of The Call
Date: Aug 06, 2021
Time: 08:30 AM
ET Webcast URL: https://services.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=SFyt7WHE
Technicals
52-week high: $204.91
Company's 52-week low was at $103.35
Price action over last quarter: down 11.14%
Company Description
Lear designs, develops, and manufactures automotive seating and electrical systems and components. Seating components include frames and mechanisms, covers (leather and woven fabric), foam, and headrests. Automotive electrical distribution systems and major electrical and electronic components include wiring harnesses, terminals and connectors, junction boxes, electronic control modules, wireless control devices, interior and exterior LED lighting systems, and audio systems and electronics.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News