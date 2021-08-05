Recap: New York Mortgage Trust Q2 Earnings
Shares of New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share decreased 60.71% over the past year to $0.11, which were in line with the estimate of $0.11.
Revenue of $31,475,000 rose by 10.34% year over year, which missed the estimate of $43,890,000.
Outlook
Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
New York Mortgage Trust hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.
Recent Stock Performance
52-week high: $4.93
52-week low: $2.40
Price action over last quarter: down 3.55%
Company Profile
New York Mortgage Trust Inc is a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes, in the business of acquiring, investing in, financing and managing mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. The company's investment portfolio consists of Structured multi-family property investments such as multi-family CMBS an preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties. Distressed residential assets such as residential mortgage loans sourced from distressed markets and non-Agency RMBS. Second mortgages, Agency RMBS, and certain other mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets.
