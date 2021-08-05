Recap: New York Mortgage Trust Q2 Earnings

Shares of New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 60.71% over the past year to $0.11, which were in line with the estimate of $0.11.

Revenue of $31,475,000 rose by 10.34% year over year, which missed the estimate of $43,890,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

New York Mortgage Trust hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $4.93

52-week low: $2.40

Price action over last quarter: down 3.55%

Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust Inc is a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes, in the business of acquiring, investing in, financing and managing mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. The company's investment portfolio consists of Structured multi-family property investments such as multi-family CMBS an preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties. Distressed residential assets such as residential mortgage loans sourced from distressed markets and non-Agency RMBS. Second mortgages, Agency RMBS, and certain other mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets.