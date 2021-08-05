Shake Shack: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 111.11% over the past year to $0.05, which beat the estimate of ($0.08).

Revenue of $187,460,000 rose by 104.24% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $179,730,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Q3 revenue expected between $194,000,000 and $200,000,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: Aug 05, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: http://public.viavid.com/player/index.php?id=145354

Technicals

52-week high: $138.38

52-week low: $48.52

Price action over last quarter: Up 1.70%

Company Description

Shake Shack Inc is a roadside burger stands. It is serving a classic American menu of premium burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, crinkle cut fries, shakes, beer, wine and more. The company's burgers are made with a whole-muscle blend of all-natural, hormone and antibiotic-free Angus beef, ground fresh daily, cooked to order and served on a non-genetically modified organism (GMO) potato bun. Its menu focuses on food and beverages, crafted from a range of classic American foods. The company serves draft Root Beer, seasonal freshly-squeezed lemonade, organic fresh brewed iced tea, cold brew coffee, organic apple juice, and Shack20 bottled water. Its menu focuses on food and beverages, crafted from a range of classic American foods.