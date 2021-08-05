Shake Shack: Q2 Earnings Insights
Shares of Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share were up 111.11% over the past year to $0.05, which beat the estimate of ($0.08).
Revenue of $187,460,000 rose by 104.24% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $179,730,000.
Outlook
Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Q3 revenue expected between $194,000,000 and $200,000,000.
Details Of The Call
Date: Aug 05, 2021
Time: 05:00 PM
ET Webcast URL: http://public.viavid.com/player/index.php?id=145354
Technicals
52-week high: $138.38
52-week low: $48.52
Price action over last quarter: Up 1.70%
Company Description
Shake Shack Inc is a roadside burger stands. It is serving a classic American menu of premium burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, crinkle cut fries, shakes, beer, wine and more. The company's burgers are made with a whole-muscle blend of all-natural, hormone and antibiotic-free Angus beef, ground fresh daily, cooked to order and served on a non-genetically modified organism (GMO) potato bun. Its menu focuses on food and beverages, crafted from a range of classic American foods. The company serves draft Root Beer, seasonal freshly-squeezed lemonade, organic fresh brewed iced tea, cold brew coffee, organic apple juice, and Shack20 bottled water. Its menu focuses on food and beverages, crafted from a range of classic American foods.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings