 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Shake Shack: Q2 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 05, 2021 5:46pm   Comments
Share:

Shares of Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 111.11% over the past year to $0.05, which beat the estimate of ($0.08).

Revenue of $187,460,000 rose by 104.24% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $179,730,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Q3 revenue expected between $194,000,000 and $200,000,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: Aug 05, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: http://public.viavid.com/player/index.php?id=145354

Technicals

52-week high: $138.38

52-week low: $48.52

Price action over last quarter: Up 1.70%

Company Description

Shake Shack Inc is a roadside burger stands. It is serving a classic American menu of premium burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, crinkle cut fries, shakes, beer, wine and more. The company's burgers are made with a whole-muscle blend of all-natural, hormone and antibiotic-free Angus beef, ground fresh daily, cooked to order and served on a non-genetically modified organism (GMO) potato bun. Its menu focuses on food and beverages, crafted from a range of classic American foods. The company serves draft Root Beer, seasonal freshly-squeezed lemonade, organic fresh brewed iced tea, cold brew coffee, organic apple juice, and Shack20 bottled water. Its menu focuses on food and beverages, crafted from a range of classic American foods.

 

Related Articles (SHAK)

Another Big Earnings Week Ahead
What To Watch For When Uber, Live Nation And Shake Shack Report Earnings This Week
Packed Earnings Week Begins, With Apple, Amazon, Facebook Among Companies Reporting
Most Iceland Workers Shift To Four-Day Work Week With Positive Results
Last Week's Earnings Recap
'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For June 24
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings