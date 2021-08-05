HCI Group: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) moved higher in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 87.21% over the past year to $0.11, which missed the estimate of $0.67.

Revenue of $101,504,000 up by 25.75% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $92,970,000.

Outlook

HCI Group hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 05, 2021

Time: 04:45 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2200/41773

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $103.44

Company's 52-week low was at $44.29

Price action over last quarter: Up 43.57%

Company Description

HCI Group Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. Its primary subsidiary provides property and casualty insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants residing in Florida. The underwriting is supported by other subsidiaries offering marketing, underwriting, claims settlement, accounting, and financial services, as well as policy administration services. The company has three reportable segments, namely Insurance operations, Real estate operations, and Corporate and other. It derives a majority of the revenue from the Insurance operations segment.