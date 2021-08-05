Recap: National Fuel Gas Q3 Earnings

Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) moved higher in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 63.16% over the past year to $0.93, which beat the estimate of $0.88.

Revenue of $394,397,000 higher by 22.10% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $484,180,000.

Outlook

National Fuel Gas hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $55.22

Company's 52-week low was at $37.87

Price action over last quarter: down 1.18%

Company Overview

National Fuel Gas Co is a diversified energy company engaged in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. The operating segments of the company are the Exploration and Production segment, the Pipeline and Storage segment, the Gathering segment, and the Utility segment. It derives key revenue from the Utility segment. The Utility segment operations are regulated by the NYPSC and the PaPUC and are carried out by Distribution Corporation. Distribution Corporation sells natural gas to retail customers and provides natural gas transportation services in western New York and northwestern Pennsylvania. Geographically, it derives revenue from the United States.