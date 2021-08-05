Recap: Oncternal Therapeutics Q2 Earnings

Shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 52.94% over the past year to ($0.16), which missed the estimate of ($0.14).

Revenue of $883,000 higher by 41.73% year over year, which missed the estimate of $1,090,000.

Guidance

Oncternal Therapeutics hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Oncternal Therapeutics hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Aug 05, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/onct/mediaframe/44613/indexl.html

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $10.56

52-week low: $1.49

Price action over last quarter: down 30.04%

Company Description

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage oncology company developing first-in-class, novel therapies that target a broad spectrum of cancers with a large unmet medical need. Its product pipeline includes Cirmtuzumab, TK216, and ROR1 CAR-T.