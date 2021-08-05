Return on Capital Employed Insights for T. Rowe Price Group

After pulling data from Benzinga Pro it seems like during Q2, T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) earned $958.10 million, a 7.27% increase from the preceding quarter. T. Rowe Price Group also posted a total of $1.93 billion in sales, a 5.58% increase since Q1. In Q1, T. Rowe Price Group earned $893.20 million, and total sales reached $1.83 billion.

What Is Return On Capital Employed?

Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in T. Rowe Price Group's Return on Capital Employed, a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed by a business. Generally, a higher ROCE suggests successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. In Q2, T. Rowe Price Group posted an ROCE of 0.11%.

It is important to keep in mind ROCE evaluates past performance and is not used as a predictive tool. It is a good measure of a company's recent performance, but several factors could affect earnings and sales in the near future.

ROCE is an important metric for the comparison of similar companies. A relatively high ROCE shows T. Rowe Price Group is potentially operating at a higher level of efficiency than other companies in its industry. If the company is generating high profits with its current level of capital, some of that money can be reinvested in more capital which will generally lead to higher returns and earnings per share growth.

In T. Rowe Price Group's case, the positive ROCE ratio will be something investors pay attention to before making long-term financial decisions.

Upcoming Earnings Estimate

T. Rowe Price Group reported Q2 earnings per share at $3.31/share, which beat analyst predictions of $3.16/share.