Stericycle Earnings Preview

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) announces its next round of earnings this Friday, August 06. Here is Benzinga's look at Stericycle's Q2 earnings report.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Analysts covering Stericycle modeled for quarterly EPS of $0.69 on revenue of $669.43 million. Stericycle reported a profit of $0.46 per share when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $598.20 million.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

If the company were to report earnings in line when it publishes results Friday, earnings would be up 50.0%. Revenue would be up 11.91% from the year-ago period. Here is how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 EPS Estimate 0.59 0.63 0.56 0.28 EPS Actual 0.71 0.59 0.68 0.46 Revenue Estimate 648.52 M 651.10 M 642.86 M 595.60 M Revenue Actual 668.00 M 655.90 M 636.40 M 598.20 M

Want Real-Time Earnings Calendar Updates?

Benzinga consistently updates its earnings calendars to stay up-to-date with the latest company earnings reports. Check out the full earnings calendar list updated in real-time by following this link.

Stock Performance

Shares of Stericycle were trading at $69.75 as of August 04. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 6.82%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Stericycle is scheduled to hold the call at 11:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.