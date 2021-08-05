 Skip to main content

Edgewell Personal Care: Q3 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 05, 2021 7:55am   Comments
Shares of Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) remained unaffected after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 34.85% year over year to $0.89, which beat the estimate of $0.82.

Revenue of $573,700,000 rose by 18.56% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $534,250,000.

Outlook

Edgewell Personal Care raised FY21 adjusted EPS guidance from $1.80-$2.00 to $2.00-$2.10 .

Conference Call Details

Date: Aug 05, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/epc/mediaframe/45319/indexr.html

Price Action

52-week high: $46.44

52-week low: $25.50

Price action over last quarter: down 5.69%

Company Description

Edgewell Personal Care Co is a personal-care company. The operating segments of the company include Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care and Feminine Care. Some of the brands offered by the company include Edge, Skintimate, Personna, Schick, Carefree, Playtex, Banana Boat and Hawaiian Tropic.

 

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

