Recap: Nomad Foods Q2 Earnings

Shares of Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) were unchanged after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 29.73% over the past year to $0.48, which beat the estimate of $0.38.

Revenue of $717,701,000 up by 8.80% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $708,380,000.

Outlook

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $1.81 and $1.87.

Details Of The Call

Date: Aug 05, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://openexc.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_a3D3EpR2SSiy7izpjHkWJA

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $31.85

Company's 52-week low was at $22.44

Price action over last quarter: down 9.74%

Company Profile

Nomad Foods Ltd is a packaged foods company which is involved in the business of manufacturing and distribution of branded frozen foods in Western Europe. The company manufactures and markets frozen food products such as fish, vegetables, poultry, and ready meals. It sells its products primarily through large grocery retailers under the brand Birds Eye in the United Kingdom and Ireland, Findus in Italy, France, Spain and Scandinavia and Iglo in Germany and other continental markets. The company operates through a single segment being Frozen. The majority of the revenue is generated from the United Kingdom.