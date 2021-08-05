Treehouse Foods: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Treehouse Foods (NYSE:THS) remained unaffected after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 55.17% over the past year to $0.26, which were in line with the estimate of $0.26.

Revenue of $1,003,000,000 decreased by 3.74% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $1,050,000,000.

Outlook

Q3 EPS expected to be between $0.45 and $0.60.

Q3 revenue expected between $1,050,000,000 and $1,160,000,000.

Conference Call Details

Date: Aug 05, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.treehousefoods.com%2F&eventid=3193521&sessionid=1&key=BC736403D5B98B9823FAB56227EDDCFC®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $55.50

52-week low: $35.15

Price action over last quarter: down 13.30%

Company Overview

Treehouse Foods, the largest private label manufacturer in the U.S., is the product of a slew of acquisitions, the most significant being the 2016 acquisition of Ralcorp, Conagra's former private brands business. The firm plays in over 25 categories, including snacks like pretzels and cookies, meals like pasta and dry dinners, and single-serve beverages like pods and ready-to-drink coffee. Retailers represent its most significant end-market, where it sells products for resale under retailer brands, but it also serves foodservice customers (providing a similar service as its retail business), industrial (selling bulk food for repackaging and repurposing), and branded consumer goods firms (under co-packing arrangements). Over 90% of its revenue comes from the U.S.