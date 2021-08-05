Ball: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Ball (NYSE:BLL) remained unaffected after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 32.31% over the past year to $0.86, which beat the estimate of $0.83.

Revenue of $3,459,000,000 rose by 23.49% year over year, which beat the estimate of $3,220,000,000.

Outlook

Ball hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Ball hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Aug 05, 2021

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/oygjyhce

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $102.76

Company's 52-week low was at $73.55

Price action over last quarter: down 12.87%

Company Profile

Ball is the world's largest metal can manufacturer. The company is focused on increasing capacity amid a wave of new developed-market demand, while pivoting toward faster-growing emerging-market economies in beverage cans. Ball maintains a small presence in both the North American food can market and the U.S. defense industry through its aerospace segment.