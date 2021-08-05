 Skip to main content

Recap: Iron Mountain Q2 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 05, 2021 7:22am   Comments
Shares of Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) remained unaffected after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 56.32% year over year to $0.38, which beat the estimate of $0.35.

Revenue of $1,120,000,000 higher by 14.03% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,090,000,000.

Guidance

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $4,415,000,000 and $4,515,000,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: Aug 05, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fq4.lightning.force.com%2F&eventid=3190587&sessionid=1&key=D976DB93BF726F7075BF055F9A81C69B&regTag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Technicals

52-week high: $47.34

Company's 52-week low was at $24.85

Price action over last quarter: Up 4.92%

Company Profile

Iron Mountain Inc is a record management services provider. The firm is organized as a REIT. Most of its revenue comes from its storage business, with the rest coming from value-added services. The firm primarily caters to enterprise clients in developed markets. Its business segments include Global RIM Business; Global Data Center Business; and Corporate and Other Business.

 

