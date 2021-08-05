 Skip to main content

Recap: Potbelly Q2 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 05, 2021 7:33am   Comments
Shares of Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) rose 7.2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 84.13% over the past year to ($0.10), which beat the estimate of ($0.17).

Revenue of $97,491,000 rose by 73.59% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $99,840,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Potbelly hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Aug 05, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1482302&tp_key=b68534060d

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $9.07

52-week low: $3.16

Price action over last quarter: Up 7.95%

Company Description

Potbelly Corp owns and franchises hundreds of limited-service restaurants specializing in sandwiches and salads, shakes. The menu includes toasty sandwiches, signature salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts, and, in breakfast locations it serves breakfast sandwiches and steel-cut oatmeal. Most of its locations are company-owned and located in the United States, with Illinois and Texas housing far more locations than any other state. The company has franchise partners in a number of countries. Excluding the United States, most of Potbelly's franchises are in the Middle East.

 

