MercadoLibre: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 23.42% year over year to $1.37, which beat the estimate of $0.11.

Revenue of $1,703,000,000 up by 93.88% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,460,000,000.

Outlook

MercadoLibre hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

MercadoLibre hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 04, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/yyw2zutd

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $2020.00

52-week low: $959.87

Price action over last quarter: Up 13.38%

Company Profile

Founded in 1999, MercadoLibre's commerce segment (representing 64% of net revenue in 2020) includes online marketplaces in more than a dozen Latin American countries, display and paid search advertising capabilities (MercadoClics), online store management services (MercadoShops), and third-party logistics solutions (MercadoEnvios). Its fintech segment includes an online/offline payment-processing platform (MercadoPago), mobile wallet platform, credit solutions for buyers/sellers, and asset management offerings (Mercado Fondo). The company derives more than 95% of its revenue from Brazil, Argentina, and Mexico.