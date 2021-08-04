Recap: Invacare Q2 Earnings

Shares of Invacare (NYSE:IVC) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 33.33% over the past year to ($0.28), which missed the estimate of ($0.23).

Revenue of $225,864,000 up by 15.06% year over year, which beat the estimate of $214,600,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Aug 04, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $10.94

52-week low: $6.39

Price action over last quarter: down 11.14%

Company Description

Invacare Corp makes and distributes medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. Its products are primarily sold to home medical equipment providers, residential living operators, distributors, and government health services. The firm sells products in three categories: mobility and seating, lifestyle, and respiratory therapy. Its mobility and seating products include power wheelchairs, custom manual wheelchairs, and positioning cushions. Its lifestyle products include manual wheelchairs, crutches, walkers, and homecare beds. Its respiratory products include stationary and portable oxygen concentrators and nondelivery oxygen technology. Invacare receives the largest proportion of revenue from sales in Europe.