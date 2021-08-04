Modine Manufacturing: Q1 Earnings Insights
Shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) increased in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share rose 322.22% over the past year to $0.20, which missed the estimate of $0.27.
Revenue of $494,600,000 higher by 42.21% year over year, which missed the estimate of $496,690,000.
Looking Ahead
Modine Manufacturing hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.
Modine Manufacturing hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.
Price Action
52-week high: $18.54
Company's 52-week low was at $5.41
Price action over last quarter: Up 0.12%
Company Description
Modine Manufacturing Co provides thermal management solutions to diversified markets and customers. The company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications primarily in the United States. It offers powertrain cooling products, such as engine cooling assemblies, radiators, condensers, and charge air coolers; auxiliary cooling products, including power steering and transmission oil coolers.
