Modine Manufacturing: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) increased in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 322.22% over the past year to $0.20, which missed the estimate of $0.27.

Revenue of $494,600,000 higher by 42.21% year over year, which missed the estimate of $496,690,000.

Looking Ahead

Modine Manufacturing hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Modine Manufacturing hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Price Action

52-week high: $18.54

Company's 52-week low was at $5.41

Price action over last quarter: Up 0.12%

Company Description

Modine Manufacturing Co provides thermal management solutions to diversified markets and customers. The company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications primarily in the United States. It offers powertrain cooling products, such as engine cooling assemblies, radiators, condensers, and charge air coolers; auxiliary cooling products, including power steering and transmission oil coolers.