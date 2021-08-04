Recap: e.l.f. Beauty Q1 Earnings

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) increased in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 170.00% over the past year to $0.27, which beat the estimate of $0.15.

Revenue of $97,047,000 rose by 29.89% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $79,230,000.

Outlook

E.L.F. Beauty Sees FY22 Net Sales $357M-$364M Vs $343M-$350M Prior

Details Of The Call

Date: Aug 04, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/elf/mediaframe/45798/indexr.html

Price Action

52-week high: $31.29

Company's 52-week low was at $17.32

Price action over last quarter: down 1.65%

Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty Inc is a cosmetic company based in the United States. The company offers cosmetic accessories for women which include eyeliner, mascara, false eyelashes, lipstick, the foundation for the face, moisturizer, cleanser, and other tools through its stores and e-commerce channels. The products that the company sells are marketed under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, W3LL PEOPLE and Keys Soulcare brands. It carries out the sales within the US and internationally, out of which maximum revenue is generated from the US.