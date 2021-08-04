Recap: United Insurance Holdings Q2 Earnings

Shares of United Insurance Holdings (NASDAQ:UIHC) decreased in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 385.00% year over year to ($0.57), which missed the estimate of ($0.07).

Revenue of $145,460,000 decreased by 21.58% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $156,030,000.

Guidance

United Insurance Holdings hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

United Insurance Holdings hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Aug 04, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1478671&tp_key=73fc5c851a

Technicals

52-week high: $9.69

52-week low: $4.11

Price action over last quarter: down 31.61%

Company Profile

United Insurance Holdings Corp is a holding company primarily engaged in the residential and commercial property and casualty insurance business in the United States. The company sources write and service residential and commercial property and casualty insurance policies using a network of agents and four wholly-owned insurance subsidiaries. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies. It also provides commercial multi-peril property insurance. In addition, it offers flood, equipment breakdown, and identity theft policies.