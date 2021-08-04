New York Times: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of New York Times (NYSE:NYT) rose 0.7% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 100.00% over the past year to $0.36, which beat the estimate of $0.27.

Revenue of $498,497,000 up by 23.47% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $487,680,000.

Looking Ahead

New York Times hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Aug 04, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://dpregister.com/DiamondPassRegistration/register?confirmationNumber=10157797&linkSecurityString=e9ed3ee216

Technicals

52-week high: $58.73

52-week low: $37.21

Price action over last quarter: down 1.83%

Company Profile

New York Times Co is an American media company known for publishing its flagship newspaper, The New York Times. The company also operates the International New York Times newspaper, as well as digital properties such as nytimes and various smartphone applications. Circulation of The New York Times is the source of revenue for the company, followed by print and digital advertising and its paid digital-only subscription to The New York Times. The company has a daily print circulation of over 500,000 and 1,000,000 on Sundays. The source of growth for The New York Times is its digital subscription service, which has over 1,000,000 paid users.