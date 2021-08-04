Emerson Electric: Q3 Earnings Insights

Shares of Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) were flat in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 36.25% year over year to $1.09, which beat the estimate of $0.97.

Revenue of $4,697,000,000 higher by 20.01% year over year, which beat the estimate of $4,570,000,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Aug 04, 2021

Time: 09:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/emr/mediaframe/46018/indexr.html

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $102.42

Company's 52-week low was at $61.41

Price action over last quarter: Up 7.93%

Company Profile

Emerson Electric is a multi-industrial conglomerate that operates under two business platforms: Automation Solutions and Commercial and Residential Solutions. The latter is further subdivided into two operating segments: climate technologies, which sells HVAC and refrigeration products and services, as well as tools and home products, which sells tools and compressors, among other products and services. Commercial and residential solutions boasts several household brands, including Copeland, InSinkErator, and RIDGID. Automation solutions is most known for its process manufacturing solutions, which consists of measurement instrumentation, as well as valves and actuators, among other products and services. About half of the firm's geographic sales take place in the United States.