ODP: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) fell 3.9% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 828.57% year over year to $0.51, which missed the estimate of $0.62.

Revenue of $2,286,000,000 rose by 5.93% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $2,220,000,000.

Outlook

ODP hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

ODP hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 04, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/s7e7n5o2

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $51.40

Company's 52-week low was at $17.86

Price action over last quarter: Up 3.44%

Company Profile

The ODP Corp is a provider of business services, products, and digital workplace technology solutions to small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates under three reportable segments: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. ODP, operating through its direct and indirect subsidiaries, maintains a fully integrated B2B distribution platform of approximately 1,300 stores, online presence, and thousands of dedicated sales and technology service professionals, all supported by its supply chain facilities and delivery operations. Through its banner brands Office Depot, OfficeMax, CompuCom, and Grand&Toy, as well as others, the company offers its customers the tools and resources they need to focus on their passion of starting, growing, and running their business.