Recap: Meritor Q3 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 04, 2021 7:03am   Comments
Shares of Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) remained unaffected after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 231.91% year over year to $0.62, which beat the estimate of $0.50.

Revenue of $1,016,000,000 rose by 97.67% year over year, which beat the estimate of $923,870,000.

Outlook

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $2.45 and $2.45.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $3,900,000,000 and $3,900,000,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 04, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/pibz9hto

Technicals

52-week high: $33.56

Company's 52-week low was at $19.51

Price action over last quarter: down 6.03%

Company Profile

Meritor Inc is a manufacturer of automobile parts for commercial vehicles and industrial markets. The company offers drivetrain, axle, brake, and suspension solutions for commercial trucks, trailers, buses, coaches, off-highway machinery, and defence contractors. The company serves original equipment markets as well as the aftermarket segment for the transportation and industrial sectors. Meritor generates the majority of its revenue from its commercial truck and industrial segment. Geographically, sales are focused on North American markets.

 

