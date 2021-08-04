Triumph Group: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) fell 0.8% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 147.37% year over year to $0.09, which beat the estimate of $0.04.

Revenue of $396,646,000 declined by 19.88% year over year, which missed the estimate of $397,310,000.

Guidance

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $0.41 and $0.61.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $1,500,000,000 and $1,600,000,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: Aug 04, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/tgi/mediaframe/46041/indexr.html

Technicals

52-week high: $22.71

Company's 52-week low was at $5.96

Price action over last quarter: Up 29.32%

Company Overview

Triumph Group Inc designs and manufactures a broad portfolio of aerostructures, aircraft components, and systems for the aviation industry. It serves a worldwide customer base of players in the commercial, business, and military markets. The company operates under two operating segments: Systems & Support,, which designs, develops and supports proprietary components; and Aerospace structures, which supplies large metallic and composite structures to a wide range of manufacturers.