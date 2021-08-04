Uber Backer SoftBank Clocks 16% Revenue Growth In Q1, Issues Strong FY21 Outlook
- The backer of top tech companies like Uber (NYSE: UBER), SoftBank Group Corp (OTC: SFTBY) reported the first-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 15.7% to ¥1.36 trillion year-on-year.
- Consumer segment revenue climbed 11% Y/Y. The profits were affected by the decrease due to mobile service price reduction.
- Enterprise segment revenue rose 6% Y/Y. Mobile and Business solutions and others continued to perform strongly.
- Yahoo! JAPAN/LINE segment revenue expanded 36% Y/Y. The revenue increased mainly due to the business integration of Z Holdings Corporation and LINE Corporation in Mar.
- PayPay's cumulative registered users exceeded 40 million. The Gross merchandise value (GMV) increased 1.7x Y/Y.
- Operating income increased 1.1% Y/Y to ¥283.1 billion. Enterprise segment income rose 23% Y/Y, outweighing the income decline for the Consumer segment.
- Adjusted EBITDA improved 3.6% Y/Y to ¥470 billion, but the net income declined 0.8% Y/Y to ¥169.4 billion.
- Softbank generated ¥181.4 billion in operating cash flow and held ¥1.7 trillion in cash and equivalents.
- SoftBank had reportedly sold 45 million shares in Uber in July.
- Outlook: SoftBank sees FY21 revenue of ¥5.5 trillion implying 25% growth Y/Y, operating income of ¥975 billion up 29% Y/Y, and net income of ¥500 billion up 30% Y/Y.
- Price action: SFTBY shares closed lower by 2.01% at $31.14 on Tuesday.
