Andersons: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) moved higher in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 48.86% over the past year to $1.31, which beat the estimate of $0.66.

Revenue of $3,274,000,000 rose by 73.23% year over year, which beat the estimate of $2,310,000,000.

Guidance

Andersons hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Andersons hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $34.41

52-week low: $13.81

Price action over last quarter: down 9.20%

Company Profile

Andersons Inc is an agriculture company that conducts business in North America. Its operations are segmented into trade, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail. The trade group operates grain elevators and generates income through buying and selling grains, fuel, and space leasing. The trade group contributes over half the company's revenue. The ethanol segment buys and sells corn oil and ethanol, offers facility operations, and invests in ethanol plants. The plant nutrient group manufactures, distributes, and sells fertilizer and plant nutrients. The company's rail segment leases, repairs, and sells railway facilities.