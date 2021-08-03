 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: NCR Q2 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 03, 2021 5:18pm   Comments
Share:

Shares of NCR (NYSE:NCR) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 129.63% over the past year to $0.62, which were in line with the estimate of $0.62.

Revenue of $1,677,000,000 higher by 13.01% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,610,000,000.

Looking Ahead

NCR Sees H2 2021 Sales $4.0B-$4.1B, EPS $1.30-$1.50

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 03, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/fkf5k6ky

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $50.00

52-week low: $17.82

Price action over last quarter: down 3.92%

Company Profile

NCR Corp designs and services automated systems that streamline interactions between businesses and consumers. The company is the largest global vendor of ATMs and also sells point-of-sale terminals and self-service check-out systems for retail stores, and self-check-in kiosks for airlines and hotels. The firm derives the majority of its revenue from overseas.

 

Related Articles (NCR)

NCR Corporation To Acquire Bitcoin ATM Operator LibertyX
Earnings Scheduled For August 3, 2021
10 Information Technology Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
A Preview Of NCR's Earnings
Unusual Options Activity Insight: NCR
Understanding NCR's Unusual Options Activity
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings