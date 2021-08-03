Recap: NCR Q2 Earnings

Shares of NCR (NYSE:NCR) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 129.63% over the past year to $0.62, which were in line with the estimate of $0.62.

Revenue of $1,677,000,000 higher by 13.01% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,610,000,000.

Looking Ahead

NCR Sees H2 2021 Sales $4.0B-$4.1B, EPS $1.30-$1.50

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 03, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/fkf5k6ky

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $50.00

52-week low: $17.82

Price action over last quarter: down 3.92%

Company Profile

NCR Corp designs and services automated systems that streamline interactions between businesses and consumers. The company is the largest global vendor of ATMs and also sells point-of-sale terminals and self-service check-out systems for retail stores, and self-check-in kiosks for airlines and hotels. The firm derives the majority of its revenue from overseas.