Recap: NCR Q2 Earnings
Shares of NCR (NYSE:NCR) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share increased 129.63% over the past year to $0.62, which were in line with the estimate of $0.62.
Revenue of $1,677,000,000 higher by 13.01% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,610,000,000.
Looking Ahead
NCR Sees H2 2021 Sales $4.0B-$4.1B, EPS $1.30-$1.50
How To Listen To The Conference Call
Date: Aug 03, 2021
Time: 04:30 PM
ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/fkf5k6ky
Price Action
Company's 52-week high was at $50.00
52-week low: $17.82
Price action over last quarter: down 3.92%
Company Profile
NCR Corp designs and services automated systems that streamline interactions between businesses and consumers. The company is the largest global vendor of ATMs and also sells point-of-sale terminals and self-service check-out systems for retail stores, and self-check-in kiosks for airlines and hotels. The firm derives the majority of its revenue from overseas.
