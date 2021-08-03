OraSure Technologies: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) decreased in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 87.50% over the past year to ($0.02), which missed the estimate of $0.04.

Revenue of $57,607,000 up by 96.89% year over year, which beat the estimate of $56,690,000.

Outlook

OraSure Technologies Sees Q3 Sales $45M-$50M Vs. $67.88M Est., FY21 Sales ~$230M Vs. $287.63M Est.

Details Of The Call

Date: Aug 03, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/di7w4s9h

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $19.75

Company's 52-week low was at $8.58

Price action over last quarter: Up 20.76%

Company Description

OraSure Technologies Inc is engaged in the development, manufacturing, and distribution of oral fluid diagnostic and collection devices and other technologies designed to detect or diagnose critical medical conditions. Its reportable segments are Diagnostics business which consists of the development, manufacture, marketing and sale of oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices using proprietary technologies, as well as other diagnostic products including immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests that are used on other specimen types. The Molecular Solutions business that manufactures and sells kits that are used to collect, stabilize, transport and store biological samples of genetic material for molecular testing.