Recap: NMI Holdings Q2 Earnings

Shares of NMI Holdings (NASDAQ:NMIH) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 67.50% year over year to $0.67, which beat the estimate of $0.64.

Revenue of $120,765,000 up by 11.87% year over year, which beat the estimate of $113,740,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Aug 03, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/otu24nnd

Technicals

52-week high: $26.82

52-week low: $14.87

Price action over last quarter: down 12.57%

Company Profile

NMI Holdings Inc through its subsidiaries provides private mortgage guaranty insurance. The company offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance on loans and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.